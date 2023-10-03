DRAWING THE LINE

Culture begins when we start understanding ourselves, never before (no culture, no equality, equilibrium, freedom, etc.) because the psyche is easily scrambled with demoralizing profane compulsion that defaults to projection of aggression without discovering objective parameters of reason that transfer consciousness as the outcome of internal integrity, most efficiently. SUBSCRIBE metatalknews.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.