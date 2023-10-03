Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE
RealNewMetaMap
Published 18 hours ago

Culture begins when we start understanding ourselves, never before (no culture, no equality, equilibrium, freedom, etc.) because the psyche is easily scrambled with demoralizing profane compulsion that defaults to projection of aggression without discovering objective parameters of reason that transfer consciousness as the outcome of internal integrity, most efficiently.   SUBSCRIBE metatalknews.com 

Keywords
orientationcultural archivesocial stability

