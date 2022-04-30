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Devil’s Heaven. The advertisement video for the 2013 Annual Watermill Summer Center Benefit that we all have seen Lady Gaga, Marina Abramovic, Alex Soros, and Hugh Jackman attending.
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423 views • April 30, 2022
Majestic 12 Hub, [4/30/2022 5:11 AM]
#Gaga #Abramovic #NewYork
Devil’s Heaven
The Watermill Center 20th Anniversary Gala
Filmed on location 27 July 2013.
SOURCE (https://vimeo.com/72688864/)
The advertisement video for the 2013 Annual Watermill Summer Center Benefit that we all have seen Lady Gaga, Marina Abramovic, Alex Soros, and Hugh Jackman attending.
At 1:34 - 1:40 you will see the controversial naked woman in a vat exhibit which is Lisa Lozano's exhibit titled "Funerailles de miel" which translates to "Honey Funeral" - likely a reference or homage to this French book (https://www.amazon.fr/Notice-sur-Edme-Miel-fun%C3%A9railles/dp/2019271680).
Even though this is a spirit cooking satanic event, many children are seen attending with nude artists around.
https://www.watermillcenter.org/benefit-2013/
The event raised $1,850,000.
Other details and event photos:
https://theaterlife.com/devils-heaven-watermill/
&
http://artobserved.com/2013/07/ao-onsite-devils-heaven-the-2013-watermill-center-summer-benefit/
CREDIT:
https://t.me/AdrenochromeHumanTrafficking/940
Consider supporting the HUB
https://ko-fi.com/majestic12hub
#Gaga #Abramovic #NewYork
Devil’s Heaven
The Watermill Center 20th Anniversary Gala
Filmed on location 27 July 2013.
SOURCE (https://vimeo.com/72688864/)
The advertisement video for the 2013 Annual Watermill Summer Center Benefit that we all have seen Lady Gaga, Marina Abramovic, Alex Soros, and Hugh Jackman attending.
At 1:34 - 1:40 you will see the controversial naked woman in a vat exhibit which is Lisa Lozano's exhibit titled "Funerailles de miel" which translates to "Honey Funeral" - likely a reference or homage to this French book (https://www.amazon.fr/Notice-sur-Edme-Miel-fun%C3%A9railles/dp/2019271680).
Even though this is a spirit cooking satanic event, many children are seen attending with nude artists around.
https://www.watermillcenter.org/benefit-2013/
The event raised $1,850,000.
Other details and event photos:
https://theaterlife.com/devils-heaven-watermill/
&
http://artobserved.com/2013/07/ao-onsite-devils-heaven-the-2013-watermill-center-summer-benefit/
CREDIT:
https://t.me/AdrenochromeHumanTrafficking/940
Consider supporting the HUB
https://ko-fi.com/majestic12hub
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