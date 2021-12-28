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Why Is President Trump Continuing To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?
Rainbows and Unicorns
Rainbows and Unicorns
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62 views • December 28, 2021
Man in America Interviews Dr. David Martin, PhD in a very important discussion about the events before and after the appearance of Covid-19, government policies and a discussion of why President Trump continues to support and defend the vaccines, refusing to acknowledge vaccine injuries.

From Man In America:
A visionary whose discoveries have treated numerous diseases. A global finance expert. A man who has brought powerful white-collar criminals to justice and invented life-changing medical technologies. These all describe my guest today: Dr. David Martin, PhD.

Why does this man who has worked so closely with Congress think that COVID-19 wasn’t a freak act of nature or lab leak, but a plot years in the making? What criminal patterns has he seen before that are showing themselves again on the world stage?

But most importantly of all, I want to ask him the question on everyone's minds: Why is President Trump continuing to push the vaccine even as people keep having adverse reactions? What's really going on?

Join Man in America for an interview you won’t want to miss.

Support and follow David here:
https://www.davidmartin.world/
https://www.fullyliveacademy.com/

Follow Man In America on Telegram: http://t.me/maninamerica
Keywords
current eventspresident trumpcovid-19 vaccinespublic policies
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