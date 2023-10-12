By strong determination, Chechen forces and coalition ready to storm Israel

The President of Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov is determined to deploy troops from Akhmat Special Forces for a security mission to help Palestine and support Hamas fighters against Israel, which is assisted by the US. Kadyrov called on allies Russia, Iran, North Korea, China with troops and weapons, which would restore order from so-called “acts of terrorism” by Zionist military.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.