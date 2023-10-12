Create New Account
By strong determination, Chechen forces and coalition ready to storm Israel
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

The President of Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov is determined to deploy troops from Akhmat Special Forces for a security mission to help Palestine and support Hamas fighters against Israel, which is assisted by the US. Kadyrov called on allies Russia, Iran, North Korea, China with troops and weapons, which would restore order from so-called “acts of terrorism” by Zionist military.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

ramzan kadyrovchechen republicakhmat special forces

