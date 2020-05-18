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Government Help: Breaking Your Legs and Giving you a Crutch
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4 views • May 18, 2020
From the economy, health care, education and even safety - government "help" usually involves one big caveat - many of the problems were caused by government programs in the first place. Going to the government to fix problems created by the government isn't just bad strategy, it's dangerous
Path to Liberty: May 18, 2020
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Path to Liberty: May 18, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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