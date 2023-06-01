Berkhovsky reservoir the Russian Armed Forces defeated a mechanized infantry attack by the VSU, destroying US supplied M113 APCs in the process

Footage from the UKR Artemovsk counterattack:
Near the Berkhovsky reservoir the 200th Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces defeated a mechanized infantry attack by the VSU, destroying US supplied M113 APCs in the process.
