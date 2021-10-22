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Killer Drones to combat Evil Ideology - what if YOU are the evil ideology according to the narrative?
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206 views • October 22, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlO2gcs1YvM&;t=8s
It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come. We launched just a few years ago with our surveillance drones, and in this short amount of time, we’ve retooled cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, such as deep learning and convolution neural networks, into hardware systems that governments and peace-keeping agencies can use to keep their troops safe. No more sending our brave patriots home in coffins. Now the artificial intelligence does all of the work. Our autonomous weapons are small, fast, accurate, and unstoppable.
And they are just the beginning. Smart swarms. Adaptive adversarial learning. On-the-field robust target prioritization. AI-powered tactics and strategy a Go master would envy. This is the future of peacekeeping.
About the technology
Our Autonomous anti-Personnel Systems (APS) employ an array of cutting edge AI technology, including:
Obstacle avoidance: the neural network copied into every APS has been trained through the equivalent of millions of hours in varied simulated environments to avoid obstacles, even when they are in motion.
Stochastic movements: trained on thousands of movies of mosquitoes and other flying insects, our drones will defeat any attempt to anticipate their flight patterns.
Efficient munitions: using precise targeting, we are able to drive the size of a projectile and propellant to a bare minimum.
Facial recognition: it’s in your iPhone and it’s in APS, along with parallel networks to identify targets by gait, gender, uniform, even ethnicity.
Multiple self-location protocols: along with GPS, our APSs use a variety of proprietary technologies to locate themselves in space.
Incommunicado and EMP hardened: once an APS gets flying, there is no way to stop it electromagnetically by jamming, spoofing, zapping, or anything else.
Big data links: we’ve acquired and consolidated a host of data sets. Using our servers you can reliably tie individuals to their individual characteristics for later targeting. We’d tell you more, but as the joke goes, then we’d have to kill you. (And of course, since you’ve visited this site we know exactly who you are.) Again, just kidding!
The Stinger anti-Personnel System
The Stinger is our first mass-produced mini-weapon. It's fully autonomous with wide-field cameras, tactical sensors, facial recognition, processors that can react 100 times faster than a human, and its stochastic motion is an anti-sniper feature. Inside it are three grams of shaped explosives that offer just enough power to penetrate the skull and kill the target with surgical precision.
All About Teamwork
Vanguard Delivery and Breaching System
Each delivery system can carry 18 Stingers. The delivery system arrives at a building or some other enclosed space (car, train, plane, you name it), releases its cargo, attaches to the barrier, and blows a hole in the wall or window. The Stingers can then enter the building and find their targets. These systems are virtually unstoppable. Target terrorist cells, infiltrate enemy compounds -- the bad guys will not be able to defend against them.
Identify and Target Only the Bad Guys
The EyeFire Target Identification System
All of our systems can use facial recognition to identify a predetermined target, but what about threatening underground movements or secret terrorists cells? It's not like there are public hashtags that terrorists use to identify themselves. The EyeFire Target Identification System isn't just the little bot, but an entire big-data processing system that can scan billions of tweets, posts, pages, videos, and anything else you can find online to identify patterns indicative of terrorist activity. The system then crawls that data to identify IP addresses and GPS locations to identify the suspect posting the dangerous messages. It can also track down who the suspect is collaborating with. We'll help you weed out the bad guys.
SoftTouch Bot
A new form of regime change. The world is full of deadly leaders who are harming their citizens and threatening global security. Until recently, it's been hard to oust these bad actors: they're hard to get to and even if someone can get close enough for the kill, an obvious murder can lead to greater unrest. But these little bots are about the size of a bee, they can fly anywhere, get inside any building, hide inside any vent, and strike while the target sleeps. The question literally becomes: what's your poison? The bots can be filled with a lethal dose of the poison of your choice, and the mark left on the body will be barely noticeable, looking like nothing more than a bug bite.
It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come. We launched just a few years ago with our surveillance drones, and in this short amount of time, we’ve retooled cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, such as deep learning and convolution neural networks, into hardware systems that governments and peace-keeping agencies can use to keep their troops safe. No more sending our brave patriots home in coffins. Now the artificial intelligence does all of the work. Our autonomous weapons are small, fast, accurate, and unstoppable.
And they are just the beginning. Smart swarms. Adaptive adversarial learning. On-the-field robust target prioritization. AI-powered tactics and strategy a Go master would envy. This is the future of peacekeeping.
About the technology
Our Autonomous anti-Personnel Systems (APS) employ an array of cutting edge AI technology, including:
Obstacle avoidance: the neural network copied into every APS has been trained through the equivalent of millions of hours in varied simulated environments to avoid obstacles, even when they are in motion.
Stochastic movements: trained on thousands of movies of mosquitoes and other flying insects, our drones will defeat any attempt to anticipate their flight patterns.
Efficient munitions: using precise targeting, we are able to drive the size of a projectile and propellant to a bare minimum.
Facial recognition: it’s in your iPhone and it’s in APS, along with parallel networks to identify targets by gait, gender, uniform, even ethnicity.
Multiple self-location protocols: along with GPS, our APSs use a variety of proprietary technologies to locate themselves in space.
Incommunicado and EMP hardened: once an APS gets flying, there is no way to stop it electromagnetically by jamming, spoofing, zapping, or anything else.
Big data links: we’ve acquired and consolidated a host of data sets. Using our servers you can reliably tie individuals to their individual characteristics for later targeting. We’d tell you more, but as the joke goes, then we’d have to kill you. (And of course, since you’ve visited this site we know exactly who you are.) Again, just kidding!
The Stinger anti-Personnel System
The Stinger is our first mass-produced mini-weapon. It's fully autonomous with wide-field cameras, tactical sensors, facial recognition, processors that can react 100 times faster than a human, and its stochastic motion is an anti-sniper feature. Inside it are three grams of shaped explosives that offer just enough power to penetrate the skull and kill the target with surgical precision.
All About Teamwork
Vanguard Delivery and Breaching System
Each delivery system can carry 18 Stingers. The delivery system arrives at a building or some other enclosed space (car, train, plane, you name it), releases its cargo, attaches to the barrier, and blows a hole in the wall or window. The Stingers can then enter the building and find their targets. These systems are virtually unstoppable. Target terrorist cells, infiltrate enemy compounds -- the bad guys will not be able to defend against them.
Identify and Target Only the Bad Guys
The EyeFire Target Identification System
All of our systems can use facial recognition to identify a predetermined target, but what about threatening underground movements or secret terrorists cells? It's not like there are public hashtags that terrorists use to identify themselves. The EyeFire Target Identification System isn't just the little bot, but an entire big-data processing system that can scan billions of tweets, posts, pages, videos, and anything else you can find online to identify patterns indicative of terrorist activity. The system then crawls that data to identify IP addresses and GPS locations to identify the suspect posting the dangerous messages. It can also track down who the suspect is collaborating with. We'll help you weed out the bad guys.
SoftTouch Bot
A new form of regime change. The world is full of deadly leaders who are harming their citizens and threatening global security. Until recently, it's been hard to oust these bad actors: they're hard to get to and even if someone can get close enough for the kill, an obvious murder can lead to greater unrest. But these little bots are about the size of a bee, they can fly anywhere, get inside any building, hide inside any vent, and strike while the target sleeps. The question literally becomes: what's your poison? The bots can be filled with a lethal dose of the poison of your choice, and the mark left on the body will be barely noticeable, looking like nothing more than a bug bite.
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