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Outraged by Vote Fraud, Teacher Mom SERVES Ga. Governor
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260 views • September 30, 2021
After becoming suspicious about the 2020 election results in Georgia, teacher and mother Kandiss Taylor decided to get involved, so she served the Governor Brian Kemp with legal documents related to the fraud and decided to run herself. Restoring election integrity must be a top priority for all Americans, she warned, calling for nationwide audits to determine what went on. But Georgia "is the worst," she said, noting that lawmakers are unwilling to try to fix the system. "Maybe because they're complicit, maybe because they don't want to go to prison," she said about why the political class refuses to do anything.
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