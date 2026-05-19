Can AI Replace Musicians

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A.I. can now make songs in seconds… 🤖🎵
But can it really replace human musicians?
Or is music still about emotion, memory, and real stories?
🎧 Watch this clip, then listen to the full episode in the link description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1XzXjgSn0lU6e6g4vUFHsm?si=282870f7e6294e11
#AIMusic #MusicIndustry #FutureOfMusic #ArtificialIntelligence #MusicPodcast
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