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Top 10 Most Affordable Places to live in the World 🌎 income, Affordability, disposable income
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280 views • April 27, 2022
RANK , COUNTRY
1
Turkey
$736.12
$18,302
4.0%
2
United States
$2,845.82
$45,284
6.3%
3
Mexico
$984.63
$13,965
7.1%
4
South Africa
$866.27
$11,592
7.5%
5
Brazil
$1,151.71
$12,701
9.1%
6
Russia
$1,640.89
$17,831
9.2%
7
Latvia
$1,568.65
$16,275
9.6%
8
Greece
$1,713.34
$17,700
9.7%
9
Hungary
$1,846.47
$18,430
10.0%
10
Italy
$2,851.30
$26,588
10.7%
11
Poland
$2,191.96
$19,814
11.1%
12
Slovakia
$2,286.57
$20,474
11.2%
13
Belgium
$3,424.06
$30,364
11.3%
14
Portugal
$2,418.50
$21,203
11.4%
15
Spain
$2,841.22
$23,999
11.8%
16
Chile
$2,024.01
$16,949
11.9%
17
Iceland
$4,026.30
$31,929
12.6%
18
Estonia
$2,540.61
$19,697
12.9%
19
Canada
$4,194.81
$30,854
13.6%
20
Slovenia
$3,025.23
$20,820
14.5%
21
Netherlands
$4,294.75
$29,333
14.6%
22
Finland
$4,414.60
$29,943
14.7%
23
Austria
$4,953.29
$33,541
14.8%
23
Sweden
$4,641.97
$31,287
14.8%
25
Republic of Ireland
$3,847.68
$25,310
15.2%
26
Germany
$5,263.96
$34,294
15.3%
27
Norway
$5,610.34
$35,725
15.7%
28
Australia
$5,299.38
$32,759
16.2%
29
Denmark
$4,859.78
$29,606
16.4%
30
France
$5,177.30
$31,304
16.5%
31
United Kingdom
$4,877.81
$28,715
17.0%
32
Czech Republic
$3,698.74
$21,453
17.2%
33
New Zealand
$4,461.47
$25,074
17.8%
34
Japan
$6,086.83
$29,798
20.4%
35
Switzerland
$10,575.06
$37,466
28.2%
36
Luxembourg
$11,354.86
$39,264
28.9%
37
Israel
$7,598.98
$24,863
30.6%
38
South Korea
$12,989.34
$21,882
59.4%
Earnings and house prices vary a lot from one country to the next, so to find out the answer to our question, we looked at average property prices per square metre and average disposable household income. We then used this to calculate the cost per square metre (m2) as a percentage of disposable income and determine which countries are the most and least affordable to buy in..
The Burrow
Global
Cost of Property
How does housing affordability
change around the world?
It’s harder than ever to get your foot on the first rung of the property ladder, not just with the cost of the property itself, but also additional expenses such as bills and home & contents insurance. But how does the affordability of housing compare around the world?
1
Turkey
$736.12
$18,302
4.0%
2
United States
$2,845.82
$45,284
6.3%
3
Mexico
$984.63
$13,965
7.1%
4
South Africa
$866.27
$11,592
7.5%
5
Brazil
$1,151.71
$12,701
9.1%
6
Russia
$1,640.89
$17,831
9.2%
7
Latvia
$1,568.65
$16,275
9.6%
8
Greece
$1,713.34
$17,700
9.7%
9
Hungary
$1,846.47
$18,430
10.0%
10
Italy
$2,851.30
$26,588
10.7%
11
Poland
$2,191.96
$19,814
11.1%
12
Slovakia
$2,286.57
$20,474
11.2%
13
Belgium
$3,424.06
$30,364
11.3%
14
Portugal
$2,418.50
$21,203
11.4%
15
Spain
$2,841.22
$23,999
11.8%
16
Chile
$2,024.01
$16,949
11.9%
17
Iceland
$4,026.30
$31,929
12.6%
18
Estonia
$2,540.61
$19,697
12.9%
19
Canada
$4,194.81
$30,854
13.6%
20
Slovenia
$3,025.23
$20,820
14.5%
21
Netherlands
$4,294.75
$29,333
14.6%
22
Finland
$4,414.60
$29,943
14.7%
23
Austria
$4,953.29
$33,541
14.8%
23
Sweden
$4,641.97
$31,287
14.8%
25
Republic of Ireland
$3,847.68
$25,310
15.2%
26
Germany
$5,263.96
$34,294
15.3%
27
Norway
$5,610.34
$35,725
15.7%
28
Australia
$5,299.38
$32,759
16.2%
29
Denmark
$4,859.78
$29,606
16.4%
30
France
$5,177.30
$31,304
16.5%
31
United Kingdom
$4,877.81
$28,715
17.0%
32
Czech Republic
$3,698.74
$21,453
17.2%
33
New Zealand
$4,461.47
$25,074
17.8%
34
Japan
$6,086.83
$29,798
20.4%
35
Switzerland
$10,575.06
$37,466
28.2%
36
Luxembourg
$11,354.86
$39,264
28.9%
37
Israel
$7,598.98
$24,863
30.6%
38
South Korea
$12,989.34
$21,882
59.4%
Earnings and house prices vary a lot from one country to the next, so to find out the answer to our question, we looked at average property prices per square metre and average disposable household income. We then used this to calculate the cost per square metre (m2) as a percentage of disposable income and determine which countries are the most and least affordable to buy in..
The Burrow
Global
Cost of Property
How does housing affordability
change around the world?
It’s harder than ever to get your foot on the first rung of the property ladder, not just with the cost of the property itself, but also additional expenses such as bills and home & contents insurance. But how does the affordability of housing compare around the world?
Keywords
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