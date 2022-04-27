Top 10 Most Affordable Places to live in the World 🌎 income, Affordability, disposable income

RANK , COUNTRY



1

Turkey

$736.12

$18,302

4.0%

2

United States

$2,845.82

$45,284

6.3%

3

Mexico

$984.63

$13,965

7.1%

4

South Africa

$866.27

$11,592

7.5%

5

Brazil

$1,151.71

$12,701

9.1%

6

Russia

$1,640.89

$17,831

9.2%

7

Latvia

$1,568.65

$16,275

9.6%

8

Greece

$1,713.34

$17,700

9.7%

9

Hungary

$1,846.47

$18,430

10.0%

10

Italy

$2,851.30

$26,588

10.7%

11

Poland

$2,191.96

$19,814

11.1%

12

Slovakia

$2,286.57

$20,474

11.2%

13

Belgium

$3,424.06

$30,364

11.3%

14

Portugal

$2,418.50

$21,203

11.4%

15

Spain

$2,841.22

$23,999

11.8%

16

Chile

$2,024.01

$16,949

11.9%

17

Iceland

$4,026.30

$31,929

12.6%

18

Estonia

$2,540.61

$19,697

12.9%

19

Canada

$4,194.81

$30,854

13.6%

20

Slovenia

$3,025.23

$20,820

14.5%

21

Netherlands

$4,294.75

$29,333

14.6%

22

Finland

$4,414.60

$29,943

14.7%

23

Austria

$4,953.29

$33,541

14.8%

23

Sweden

$4,641.97

$31,287

14.8%

25

Republic of Ireland

$3,847.68

$25,310

15.2%

26

Germany

$5,263.96

$34,294

15.3%

27

Norway

$5,610.34

$35,725

15.7%

28

Australia

$5,299.38

$32,759

16.2%

29

Denmark

$4,859.78

$29,606

16.4%

30

France

$5,177.30

$31,304

16.5%

31

United Kingdom

$4,877.81

$28,715

17.0%

32

Czech Republic

$3,698.74

$21,453

17.2%

33

New Zealand

$4,461.47

$25,074

17.8%

34

Japan

$6,086.83

$29,798

20.4%

35

Switzerland

$10,575.06

$37,466

28.2%

36

Luxembourg

$11,354.86

$39,264

28.9%

37

Israel

$7,598.98

$24,863

30.6%

38

South Korea

$12,989.34

$21,882

59.4%



Earnings and house prices vary a lot from one country to the next, so to find out the answer to our question, we looked at average property prices per square metre and average disposable household income. We then used this to calculate the cost per square metre (m2) as a percentage of disposable income and determine which countries are the most and least affordable to buy in..



The Burrow



Global

Cost of Property

How does housing affordability



change around the world?

It’s harder than ever to get your foot on the first rung of the property ladder, not just with the cost of the property itself, but also additional expenses such as bills and home & contents insurance. But how does the affordability of housing compare around the world?