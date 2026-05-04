US on verge of resuming 'devastating' war with Iran - Jeffrey Sachs, clip 2

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US on verge of resuming 'devastating' war with Iran — Sachs
If the war resumes, "everything will be dramatically accelerated, magnified, and made horrendously worse in its short-term economic impact," US Professor Jeffrey Sachs warned.
He also described the US government as "completely deinstitutionalized" and Israel as an "absolutely out-of-control Israeli military state."