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Leftism is the Real Disease | Popp Culture
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50 views • April 10, 2020
The Democratic Party has always been the disease, and the true extent of its death toll is unknown. Truth is the only cure.
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
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Check us out on all platforms and social media!
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http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/iCJE5
2. https://archive.ph/VvV86
3. https://archive.ph/SmbDV
4. https://archive.ph/sXdzU
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33. https://archive.ph/kiMUV
34. https://archive.ph/JJICN
35. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLGQLKNBS-o
35a. https://archive.ph/mZuDg
36. https://archive.ph/VTJUz
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38. https://archive.ph/j1xfs
39. https://archive.ph/lkqPt
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40a. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zm_Geo16szg
41. https://archive.ph/DdA56
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56. https://archive.ph/tvABA
57. https://archive.ph/wCpAb
58. https://archive.ph/n4vlc
59. https://archive.ph/QJGAw
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/iCJE5
2. https://archive.ph/VvV86
3. https://archive.ph/SmbDV
4. https://archive.ph/sXdzU
5. https://archive.ph/klPpK
6. https://archive.ph/7mUWl
7. https://archive.ph/ffeGO
8. https://archive.ph/rU4x0
9. https://archive.ph/XJbLV
10. https://archive.ph/otauH
11. https://archive.ph/OzkMm
12. https://archive.ph/Ao1Kv
13. https://archive.ph/v1hey
14. https://archive.ph/LRw9d
15. https://archive.ph/wxmT4
16. https://archive.ph/yQ54s
17. https://archive.ph/HaCGU
18. https://apps.npr.org/documents/document.html?id=6817711-Updated-House-Bill
19. https://archive.ph/VDxJ6
20. https://archive.ph/7nMsZ
21. https://archive.ph/RoqF1
22. https://archive.ph/h3huj
23. https://archive.ph/AehQW
24. https://archive.ph/3jvcT
25. https://archive.ph/i6BQT
26. https://archive.ph/HCTsH
27.https://archive.ph/kdavc
28. https://archive.ph/3wAj6
29. https://archive.ph/MFKSh
30. https://archive.ph/2vhzy
31. https://archive.ph/aFtJ7
32. https://archive.ph/LFFz5
33. https://archive.ph/kiMUV
34. https://archive.ph/JJICN
35. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLGQLKNBS-o
35a. https://archive.ph/mZuDg
36. https://archive.ph/VTJUz
37. https://archive.ph/X6UYX
38. https://archive.ph/j1xfs
39. https://archive.ph/lkqPt
40. https://archive.ph/pKg0p
40a. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zm_Geo16szg
41. https://archive.ph/DdA56
42. https://archive.ph/cYOx2
43. https://archive.ph/IWPSG
44. https://archive.ph/7Wls0
45. https://archive.ph/4WeaS
46. https://archive.ph/ZRoU2
47. https://archive.ph/9ZhXC
48. https://archive.ph/DFAE7
49. https://archive.ph/L9myi
50. https://archive.ph/ihDJV
51. https://archive.ph/roQEX
52. https://archive.ph/6oQLE
53. https://archive.ph/UZor1
54. https://archive.ph/2hFY1
55. https://archive.ph/GkfOg
56. https://archive.ph/tvABA
57. https://archive.ph/wCpAb
58. https://archive.ph/n4vlc
59. https://archive.ph/QJGAw
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