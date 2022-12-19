Create New Account
People on the Land of the Free Need To Have the Courage To Speak Our Minds
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/603002

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 An American at America Fest said, 'We need to step up and have the courage to speak our minds. And Benjamin Franklin has a quote that those who would give up personal liberty and sacrifice personal liberty for a little bit of safety deserve neither.'

