⚡️Dynamic footage of the Work of Lugansk LPR Scouts to Detect Enemy Ukrainian Positions near Soledar. - 090722

⚡️Dynamic footage of the work of Lugansk scouts to detect enemy positions near Soledar.

The allied forces of the ORB unit of the NM LPR moved into the so-called "gray zone" in order to detect well-camouflaged positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which could not be identified from the air.

Having overcome minefields, the fighters reached the alleged lines of the enemy, where they discovered his trenches and dugouts - a fleeting battle ensued, during which the scouts won a landslide victory - a Ukrainian bullet only once hooked a Luhansk soldier, and then it slipped through the armor without actually causing him any harm. After that, the guys successfully returned to the location with the necessary intelligence.

Thanks to this brilliant operation, the enemy positions were subsequently destroyed by our artillery in the shortest possible time.