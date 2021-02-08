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EP 97: Human Vibration
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43 views • February 08, 2021
This week, we are so excited to be joined by Jay (@humanvibration on Twitter) for an outstanding conversation that touched on a number of topics including the JonBenet Ramsey case, JFK, the color purple & what it signifies, dreams, GAN technology, and so much more! Open your mind and prepare to have it blown on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Follow Jay on Twitter @humanvibration
Go here and hit the refresh button every few seconds... remember, these are all AI creations and not real people. Have fun!: https://thispersondoesnotexist.com/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Follow Jay on Twitter @humanvibration
Go here and hit the refresh button every few seconds... remember, these are all AI creations and not real people. Have fun!: https://thispersondoesnotexist.com/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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