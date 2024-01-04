Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Focus Less on Their Demise and More on Me
channel image
Blessed To Teach
446 Subscribers
10 views
Published 18 hours ago

Dec 21, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God: All will be exposed very soon. Be patient my children and focus far less on their demise and far more on me. This is what I am asking my Remnant to do. Focus less on intel as much of it is junk intel. Focus on me so I can lead you through the rough waters ahead of you. #BePatient #FocusonGod #LetGodGuideYou

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/kiodvrwhgt



Keywords
trumpdeep stateqanonmilitary tribunalsgreat awakening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket