Focus Less on Their Demise and More on Me

Dec 21, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God: All will be exposed very soon. Be patient my children and focus far less on their demise and far more on me. This is what I am asking my Remnant to do. Focus less on intel as much of it is junk intel. Focus on me so I can lead you through the rough waters ahead of you. #BePatient #FocusonGod #LetGodGuideYou

