Game show contestant dies (Wipeout), Shooting in Wauwatosa, WI, Pfizer seeks emergency FDA approval

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Seven adults and one teenager have been shot and injured at a mall Wisconsin following what police believe was an argument, and the gunman is still at large.



The shooter, described by police as a white male in his 20s or 30s, opened fire at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, seven miles west of Milwaukee, on Friday afternoon, injuring eight people.



'Preliminary investigation has led us to believe that this shooting was not a random act, and was the result of an altercation,' Wauwatosa police said on Friday night.



'We will continue to work diligently to interview the many witnesses, as well as the victims who were injured, to identify and apprehend the suspect.'



They said, shortly before 9:30pm local time, that the Mayfair Mall had been cleared and was 'secure'.



Dennis McBride, the mayor of Wauwatosa, said none of those injured appeared to have life-threatening injuries.



Police said that they were called at 2:50pm.



'When the emergency services arrived, the gunman was no longer on the scene,' said Barry Weber, chief of Wauwatosa police.



'There have not been any fatalities that I am aware of,' he said.



He said all were alive when the emergency services took them to the hospital.



Seventy five police officers and at least 10 ambulances were requested to the scene around 3pm.



The mall and a nearby school were placed on lockdown.



Dozens of police cars were at the scene, many outside the Macy's department store at the mall.



WISN 12 reported that the majority of victims were shot near the Macy's.



A woman who was inside Macy's told CBS 58 she heard what sounded like eight to 12 gunshots right outside the store.



'We were on the third floor,' said Jill Wooley.



'We heard eight to 12 gunshots, and dropped to the floor.'



She said she did not see the gunman, but managed to find a stairwell and head down into Macy's basement.