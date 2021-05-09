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Hutchison Effect research compilation
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115 views • May 09, 2021
Explore the world of John k Hutchison and his stories and papers, from the early years in the 80's and 90's and also the later years around 2015. So what exactly is "the Hutchison Effect"? is it metal transmutation, levitation, free energy, or camera trickery? and plus art decoration on top of the SWAT bus. Nothing wrong with having fun with high voltage, but does any of this have anything to do with WTC steel from 9/11? John did not seem interested in experimenting with metals or the WTC. You can watch this hour long compilation to find out.
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