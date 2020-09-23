© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOUTUBE SHOOTING EXPLAINED
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • September 23, 2020
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4047/youtube-shooting-explained
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4047-youtube-shooting-explained
On Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018, Iranian born Vegan Activist and bodybuilder Nasim Aghdam entered the YouTube offices in San Bruno, California, shooting four employees and killing herself. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the bizarre nature of this story including: the price of fame, when shootings don’t serve the media’s propaganda goals, how the police failed again, the reality of demonetization, when women lose their physical beauty and what we can all lean from this tragic story.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/video/3839542-youtube-shooting-nasim-aghdams-father-says-he-called-police-concerned-about-her-anger-at-company/
http://www.fox5vegas.com/story/37878766/youtube-shooters-brother-said-he-warned-police-in-advance
http://www.wbng.com/story/37878512/youtube-shooter-told-family-members-she-hated-the-company?utm_medium=social&;utm_source=twitter_WBNG12News
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4047/youtube-shooting-explained
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4047-youtube-shooting-explained
On Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018, Iranian born Vegan Activist and bodybuilder Nasim Aghdam entered the YouTube offices in San Bruno, California, shooting four employees and killing herself. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the bizarre nature of this story including: the price of fame, when shootings don’t serve the media’s propaganda goals, how the police failed again, the reality of demonetization, when women lose their physical beauty and what we can all lean from this tragic story.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/video/3839542-youtube-shooting-nasim-aghdams-father-says-he-called-police-concerned-about-her-anger-at-company/
http://www.fox5vegas.com/story/37878766/youtube-shooters-brother-said-he-warned-police-in-advance
http://www.wbng.com/story/37878512/youtube-shooter-told-family-members-she-hated-the-company?utm_medium=social&;utm_source=twitter_WBNG12News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.