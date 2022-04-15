British mercenary Aiden Eslin, who surrendered in Mariupol | Part 1

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First he was in the infantry, then in the landing, and spent the last months in the mortar unit.
He claims that when the special operation began, he refused to shoot, so he was sent to guard the checkpoint near the metallurgical plant. With him were a Moroccan, a Croat and another Briton.
Source @Intel Slava Z