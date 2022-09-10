If Taiwan Returns to China, the Communist Party of China Will “Re-Educate” the People of Taiwan

https://gnews.org/post/p1j3wfe2f
09/07/2022 China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian chicanes the re-education of the Taiwanese people in the event of reunification with China is a “question of obligation … not a question of force.”
