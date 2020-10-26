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Repeal of Smith-Mundt Act, CIA Discrediting Tactics, Bogus Studies, Ideological Subversion - Bingo!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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34 views • October 26, 2020
The hammering in the official narrative re: The Pathology of 'Conspiracy Theorists' - narcissistic, anxious, depressed, Machiavellian, psychopathic , incoherent, no evidence for beliefs that makes us feel comfortable.

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requestHash=4a5b79220bf09438100459340898b36f1938f0efe4ed70855a0fb18a62c4f877&et=l2f&projectId=566862692#ceacd44c7eebb94e26e63622177ad890

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https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-5...

https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/1...

https://www.globalresearch.ca/crash-e...
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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Keywords
censorshiphoaxliespreppingmind controlcommunismpropagandasurvivalunainwo1984agenda 21transhumanismcoronamasksmsm liesquarantineslockdownscovidplandemicscamdemiccurfewsthe great resettv is a weapon
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