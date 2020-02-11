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NH #Democrats Choose Between Various Paths To Totalitarianism - Hour 2
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22 views • February 11, 2020
look at the poor selection of Democrat candidates the people of New Hampshire have to choose from, each as totalitarian as the next.
Also, Roger Stone is facing 7 to 9 years in prison for trying to get an interview with Julian Assange when every journalist in the world was doing the same.
It’s time for President Trump to step up and get to work, so share this link to break through Big Tech censorship and to get this message out.
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Also, Roger Stone is facing 7 to 9 years in prison for trying to get an interview with Julian Assange when every journalist in the world was doing the same.
It’s time for President Trump to step up and get to work, so share this link to break through Big Tech censorship and to get this message out.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TheResistance1776
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4f9K4EVjTFhjoMU0edfubw
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