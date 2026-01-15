On the failures of griftianity to stop weed part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's also worth noting at one point the Priest mocked me for being poor, & when I repeated his exact statements back, he said they were wrong, until I pointed out they were his words verbatim: "what I meant was..." #Christian persecution is identifying/calling out their lies? It's as entertaining to me as the Mormons kicking me out for asking why they don't oppose marijuana, but let trannies use the women's bathroom, or Liberty University banning & expelling me for offensive tweets identifying the globalist agendas implemented through their academic institution.