MARBURG VIRUS INSIDE COVID "VAX"WIL BE ACTIVATED BY 5G

Lawyer Todd S. Callender, graduated from Rollins College, Class of 1992, B.S. in B.A. University of Denver, Class of 1995, J.D., is now employed by Callender & Associates, LLC at 24797 Foothills Dr. N. Golden, CO 80401.Todd S. Callender is one of the more than one million lawyers in United States. Before choosing Todd S. Callender as your lawyer, you should consider whether Todd S. Callender offers free consultation, (if not) how much the initial interview costs, if there is any hidden attorney fees, what's the fee schedule, whether he or she has good community reputation and is able to provide a list of good references. You can also contact the Board of Professional Responsibility of the state bar, to find out if Todd S. Callender has ever been placed under any disciplinary actions. Please be aware that, though Todd S. Callender's office is located at Golden, CO, he or she might belong to the bar association of other states.

