© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THEY ARE POISONING US: THE PROOF! New studies reveal: the harmful substance introduced into more than 13,000 foods alters the intestinal bacterial flora, promotes inflammation and contributes to the onset of chronic diseases such as Crohn's disease, colon, breast and prostate cancer, metabolic disorders and can even lead to death! Here's what to avoid!