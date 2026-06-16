Dust-free straw crushing, pelleting and briquetting production line#pelletproductionline #pelletmill

Is straw crushing a time-consuming process with dust flying everywhere? This dust-free pellet production line solves all of that! Straw Bale Crusher：Processing bundled straw and rice straw；Crush into particles within 2 cm in one pass；Crushed material is directly fed into the pellet mill. Equipped with a fully enclosed conveyor, ensuring that materials do not spill out throughout the entire process. It is connected to a three-group fully automatic joint feeding hopper, which accurately distributes materials to the three main units, with clear division of labor and no material blockage. Two pellet mills and one briquetting machine produce pellets and briquettes on the same production line. Full range of pulse dust collectors, standard cleanroom production line. Now that we've reviewed the machine configuration, let's look directly at the actual operational results. Straw bales don't need to be unpacked; forklifts can directly load and break them up with a single click. Let's take a look inside the crushing chamber during operation. The heavy-duty crushing chamber can crush round bales and loose straw in one go. The pellet mill provides a continuous and stable output, resulting in uniformly shaped, compact pellets. The entire line is equipped with pulse dust collectors, ensuring a dust-free and environmentally friendly production process! We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]