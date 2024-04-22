10 YEAR OLD BOY CONFESSES 🔫 TO KILLING BRANDON RASBERRY IN 2022

https://www.wdbj7.com/2024/04/22/10-year-old-boy-confesses-killing-man-2022/



GONZALES COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - An RV park is now the center of a story that is hard to believe happened.

It started with a threat on a school bus and ended with investigators possibly solving a two-year homicide case and the suspect at the center of this is a 10-year-old boy.

According to the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, the 10-year-old boy admitted he killed a man when he was just 7 years old.

Law enforcement said the child will not be charged with the homicide because he is too young.

The victim’s father, Kenneth Rasberry, said he could not believe that a child was the person investigators say killed his son, Brandon Rasberry.

Brandon Rasberry, 32, was found dead at the Lazy J RV Park in Nixon on January 18, 2022.

Investigators said that at the time, the boy had been staying with his grandfather who lived in that RV park.

Authorities said the boy told them he grabbed a 9mm gun out of his grandfather’s truck, went into Rasberry’s RV, saw him sleeping and shot him in the head. The boy also told investigators he had only seen Rasberry walking around the RV park earlier that day.

The boy’s identity has not been released because he is so young.

Investigators connected him to Rasberry’s death while they were investigating another recent case where the same boy was accused of threatening to assault and kill another student on a bus from the Nixon-Smiley Consolidated Independent School District.

When leaders from the district spoke with the child, they said he commented on shooting and killing a man two years ago.

The 10-year-old was booked on charges for the threat, but as for the death of Brandon Rasberry, the boy will not be criminally prosecuted.

He was 7 years old when the victim was killed and in the state of Texas, a child does not have criminal culpability until they are 10 years old.

