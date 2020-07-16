One Party State,Congress,President Trump,Washington Unites To Block Trump Afghan Troop Withdrawal

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When it comes to foreign policy and war (among other things) there are not two opposing political parties in Washington. Both Republicans and Democrats desperately cling to the warfare state as their ideological and economic lifeblood. That is why Congress is using a bizarre trick to attempt to block President Trump's plan to remove US troops from its longest war in history (Afghanistan). Plus in today's program: The HUGE scandal in Florida's Covid testing!!!