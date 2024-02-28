Create New Account
"Mrs President," Abigail Adams
Abigail Adams was a fierce advocate for independence, warned that power always grows, repeatedly pushed for the advancement of women, was an early opponent of slavery, a strong supporter of education - and an arms manufacturer too.


Path to Liberty: February 28, 2024

