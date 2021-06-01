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Harry Vox: Parents Enraged Over ‘masturbation’ Videos For 1st Graders
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46 views • June 01, 2021
Harry Vox: Parents Enraged Over ‘masturbation’ Videos For 1st Graders

Video Source: Harry Vox
Re: (May 31, 2021)

The Jewish conspiracy to dismantle our societies is focusing on children. All the pieces of the destruction of our children have been put in place one by one, and they are now moving at light speed to finish us off. The Jewish bankers pulling this crime against our families are laughing their asses off.

New York Post (Link): ➤ https://nypost.com/2021/05/29/dalton-parents-enraged-over-masturbation-videos-for-1st-graders/

Last fall, parents at the posh, $55,000-per-year Dalton School got wind of their first-graders being taught sex education lessons that included masturbation.
They complained to school administrators, but were told they had simply “misinterpreted” what Dalton’s now-notorious “health and wellness” educator Justine Ang Fonte — who last month led a controversial and explicit “porn literacy” workshop at another elite prep school — was teaching.

But after The Post’s exposé last week on the porn class, Dalton parents
“bombarded” the school with more complaints about Fonte’s curriculum,
sources told The Post.

The Post viewed video of a cartoon Fonte used in one of her sex ed classes for 6-year-olds showing little kids talking about “touching themselves” for pleasure.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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