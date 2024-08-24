all out war Russia nuclear war eminent, failing to prepare is preparing to fail, united states is the target, war world 3 eminent, Russian president Putin has made the decision to punish every nation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian President Putin has made the decision to punish every nation that is involved in Ukraine’s invasion of Russia. That’s the warning from Russia’s ambassador to the United States. https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/aug-23-2024-russian-diplomat-putin-made-decision-to-punish-everybody