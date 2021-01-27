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Why Did Trump Choose Brett Kavanaugh Vince Foster Connection_480p
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710 views • January 27, 2021
I think that Vince Foster was murdered. He knew something that the crime family in the White House did not like. If Vince Foster was "depressed" the security detail would have figured that out quickly since their job is to get rid of any potential threats asap.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vince_Foster
trump had again no guts to stick with his first choices. shitting where he stands. good job. when he needed help from the supreme court they shitted on him again.
listen to judge napolitano. he is frank.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vince_Foster
trump had again no guts to stick with his first choices. shitting where he stands. good job. when he needed help from the supreme court they shitted on him again.
listen to judge napolitano. he is frank.
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