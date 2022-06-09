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Title: 0541 BiDan did this - Biden did THAT
keywords: ActorBasedReality DallasGoldBug QANON MAGA
Links mentioned in video:
https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/14/world/gallery/ukraine-russia-crisis/index.html
https://www.rebellionresearch.com/how-many-tanks-does-russia-have-in-ukraine
https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russian-looting-popasna-korenyuk/31883131.html
https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-syevyerodonetsk-donbas-fighting/31888506.html
Bring Down The Anti-Gun Argument by Ed Chiarini
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KhA1YWLtQQMe/
https://www.csis.org/analysis/will-united-states-run-out-javelins-russia-runs-out-tanks
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/american-energy-gas-prices-biden-oil
Recommended Links:
1599 Geneva Bible with footnotes here:
Nicholson1968 – highly recommended you read the whole site ASAP and find out what the mark of the beast really is
https://www.nicholson1968.com/
Watch this and learn:
The case for Conspiracy EXPOSED! Exposed Series by DallasGoldBug
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xowl5v
Ed Chiarini ‘s website is currently down,
backup thumbnails here:
Xdisciple Pulling away the veil of deception.
https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/
Donald Marshall
https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/
Burn List Blog
http://burnlistblog.blogspot.com/
Providing Insight Into the Truth the Early Church Fathers Understood
https://www.voiceofelijah.org/
JFK and Jimmy Carter
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiqJrC7mIuRx/