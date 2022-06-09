Title: 0541 BiDan did this - Biden did THAT





keywords: ActorBasedReality DallasGoldBug QANON MAGA





Links mentioned in video:





https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/14/world/gallery/ukraine-russia-crisis/index.html





https://www.rebellionresearch.com/how-many-tanks-does-russia-have-in-ukraine





https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russian-looting-popasna-korenyuk/31883131.html





https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-syevyerodonetsk-donbas-fighting/31888506.html





Bring Down The Anti-Gun Argument by Ed Chiarini





https://www.bitchute.com/video/KhA1YWLtQQMe/





https://www.csis.org/analysis/will-united-states-run-out-javelins-russia-runs-out-tanks





https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/american-energy-gas-prices-biden-oil





Recommended Links:





1599 Geneva Bible with footnotes here:

http://www.biblegateway.com/





http://www.qrz-jesus.com





Nicholson1968 – highly recommended you read the whole site ASAP and find out what the mark of the beast really is

https://www.nicholson1968.com/





Watch this and learn:





The case for Conspiracy EXPOSED! Exposed Series by DallasGoldBug

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xowl5v





Ed Chiarini ‘s website is currently down,

https://wellaware1.com/





backup thumbnails here:





Xdisciple Pulling away the veil of deception.

https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/





Donald Marshall

https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/





Burn List Blog

http://burnlistblog.blogspot.com/





Providing Insight Into the Truth the Early Church Fathers Understood

https://www.voiceofelijah.org/





JFK and Jimmy Carter

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiqJrC7mIuRx/







