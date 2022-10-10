CCP and US Will Soon Engage In Political And Economic Warfare

https://gnews.org/post/p1uf7bfb6
During a Grand Live Broadcast on October 5th, Miles Guo said that the passage, and implementation of the U.S. chip bill is not only the beginning of the technology decoupling of Communist China and U.S., but also a serious blow to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) technological self-confidence. The next series of upcoming investigations against the CCP kicked off the political and economic war between the CCP and the US
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.