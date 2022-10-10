CCP and US Will Soon Engage In Political And Economic Warfare

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https://gnews.org/post/p1uf7bfb6
During a Grand Live Broadcast on October 5th, Miles Guo said that the passage, and implementation of the U.S. chip bill is not only the beginning of the technology decoupling of Communist China and U.S., but also a serious blow to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) technological self-confidence. The next series of upcoming investigations against the CCP kicked off the political and economic war between the CCP and the US