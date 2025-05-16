Slave Agenda, Hollywood, Mason Pimp, The Zeck, Neo-Catholics, Michael Jaco, Aliens, Silver Kaufman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-05-15 Melt-Down
Topic list:
* How you get pulled into Machine slave agendas.
* When Hollywood does the ridiculous over and over.
* Why is it that people invite Johnny onto their show and do absolutely nothing with what he says?
* Aaron Gregoroff’s flip-flops revisited.
* Of Sam Tripoli, Derrick Broze and James Corbett.
* Odysee recommends: TimCast says EPSTEIN! JEWS! JEWS! EPSTEIN!
* Even Woody Harelson loves The Zeck.
* AUSTIN! Who DOESN’T live there?
* Elihu Yale vs. Cromwell’s “Roundheads”.
* Ask “Brother” John DeCamp if only Jews like Epstein traffic children.
* When should you be “humble”? Is there a time not to be or is it code for compromise?
* The “Neo-Catholics” behind “Christian Nationalism”.
* The ONE THING that scares heroic Navy SEAL Michael Jaco!
* USMC whistleblower Jim Scott has the REAL reason “JFK” was killed!
* Johnny gives credit to Andy Kaufman’s exposé, except...
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5