Slave Agenda, Hollywood, Mason Pimp, The Zeck, Neo-Catholics, Michael Jaco, Aliens, Silver Kaufman
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
116 followers
15 views • 21 hours ago

SR 2025-05-15 Melt-Down

 

Topic list:
* How you get pulled into Machine slave agendas.
* When Hollywood does the ridiculous over and over.
* Why is it that people invite Johnny onto their show and do absolutely nothing with what he says?
* Aaron Gregoroff’s flip-flops revisited.
* Of Sam Tripoli, Derrick Broze and James Corbett.
* Odysee recommends: TimCast says EPSTEIN! JEWS! JEWS! EPSTEIN!
* Even Woody Harelson loves The Zeck.
* AUSTIN! Who DOESN’T live there?
* Elihu Yale vs. Cromwell’s “Roundheads”.
* Ask “Brother” John DeCamp if only Jews like Epstein traffic children.
* When should you be “humble”? Is there a time not to be or is it code for compromise?
* The “Neo-Catholics” behind “Christian Nationalism”.
* The ONE THING that scares heroic Navy SEAL Michael Jaco!
* USMC whistleblower Jim Scott has the REAL reason “JFK” was killed!
* Johnny gives credit to Andy Kaufman’s exposé, except...

SUPPORT JOHNNY!
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY'S BOOKS ON AMAZON
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny's BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey's Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
hollywoodjewscorbettjesuitsjoe roganbroze
