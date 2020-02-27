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Guns & Butter | FBI Sued for Failure to Provide 9/11 Evidence to Congress
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35 views • February 27, 2020
Source: http://GunsandButter.org
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David Meiswinkle, Mick Harrison, Barbara Honegger, Richard Gage | FBI Sued for Failure to Provide 9/11 Evidence to Congress
The Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, along with 9/11 victim family members have filed a joint federal lawsuit against the US Department of Justice and the FBI for their failure to perform a congressionally mandated assessment of any evidence known to the FBI that was not considered by the 9/11 Commission related to any factors that contributed in any manner to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

David Meiswinkle, Mick Harrison, Barbara Honegger and Richard Gage provide a broad overview of both the lawsuit and the filing of a grand jury petition; the seven counts of relevant evidence included in the complaint which also cites the destruction by the FBI of evidence related to the "High Fivers"; the Executive Director and Commissioners of the 9/11 Review Commission along with its twelve staff members; next steps in the legal process and what a successful outcome would look like.
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fbi911richard gagebarbara honeggerdavid meiswinklebonnie faulknerguns and buttermick harrison
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