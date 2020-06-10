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10th Amendment: The Enumerated Powers of States
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11 views • June 10, 2020
During the debates over ratifying the Constitution, its opponents said It’s not enough to list what the federal government can do. To make the document clear, you also need a list of examples of what the federal government cannot do.
Path to Liberty: June 10, 2020
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Path to Liberty: June 10, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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