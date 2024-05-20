Create New Account
Fani Willis' Challenger Accuses Her Of Misusing Funds For Travel, Demands Resignation
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

Fani Willis' Challenger Accuses Her Of Misusing Funds For Travel, Demands Resignation. Fulton County D.A. candidate Christian Wise Smith accuses D.A. Fani Willis of misusing funds on travel and hotels, and demands her resignation.

trending newscompromisedfani willismisconduct hearingmisappropriation of fundschristian wise smith

