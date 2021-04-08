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Fauci Knew About Hydroxychloroquine In 2005, Nobody Needed To Die - Arrest Him Now!
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Sources used in video:

The Ass Mask - https://twitter.com/directorblue/status/1379437322484260868

Fauci knew about HCQ and lied - https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/05/cnn-nbc-msnbc-may-not-know-but-fauci-knew-about-hcq-in-2005-nobody-needed-to-die/

Fauci knew - https://spectator.org/the-20-solution-to-coronavirus-anecdotal-evidence-is-a-life-saver/

Fauci should hang - https://www.villagevoice.com/2020/05/28/an-open-letter-to-dr-anthony-fauci/

We have to take advice from somebody - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1379555340413440001

CDC is incompetent - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/cdc-backtracks-now-says-1-10000-chance-getting-china-coronavirus-covid-19-surfaces/

If you're a cop, listen up - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV7gq8RKLiI 1:15-2:24

Winning, WH says no vaccine passports - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/white-house-americans-not-required-to-carry-vaccine-passports_3764360.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-07&mktids=8b4b18521d07eb6d1552a9aa59c9d862&est=Zf6M6QQGYbbNig%2BUtq10QM7iRD44TVILeDGha2XTKRRH9C0KF7BPkCDDMQD3dsw%3D

WHO says no passports, yet - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/who-rejects-vaccine-passports-at-this-stage_3764309.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-07&mktids=8b4b18521d07eb6d1552a9aa59c9d862&est=ZPNeY6XBSJwpZyPPSncxu3yOooWTTSAp818PfDnJ2X7lw%2BF0mpoWmx8ule2PfTE%3D

Katie Hopkins how they will push vaxx passports - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/katie-hopkins-tells-us-how-vaccine-passports-will-go-down/

Detroit sends city workers to push vaxx - https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio/news/local/detroit-will-send-workers-door-to-door-to-urge-vaccinations

Keep the boycott going - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/04/05/keep-up-the-delta-airlines-boycott-delta-cancels-over-100-flights-on-sunday-but-cites-staff-shortages/

Make these companies pay - https://greatamericanpolitics.com/2021/04/the-list-of-mlb-sponsors-time-to-make-these-major-league-baseball-sponsors-hurt/

Amazon red flag - https://fee.org/articles/jeff-bezos-just-endorsed-corporate-tax-hikes-here-s-why-amazon-s-support-should-be-a-giant-red-flag/

Men want into womens prison - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/men-are-coming-255-california-prison-inmates-have-requested-transfer-to-womens-prisons-since-january_3764385.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-07&mktids=8b4b18521d07eb6d1552a9aa59c9d862&est=x3JOTaeYE82j%2BFmfaImHgP0tHeDnDWkqlRNHI%2FzlEmTW0TOZxIXhpP2qSfTsxBs%3D

TSA, another failed govt agency - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79630/tsa-has-never-stopped-a-terrorist-but-theyve-been-legally-robbing-travelers-for.html

Prayer to hate white people - https://notthebee.com/article/this-devotional-has-a-prayer-that-literally-says-dear-god-please-help-me-to-hate-white-people

China wants super soldiers - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79638/chinas-secret-human-animal-hybrid.html

George Orwell final warning - https://twitter.com/MelanieMusey/status/1379793301616869376

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1379259484392972291


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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Keywords
vaccinescdcdr faucihcqvaccine passports
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