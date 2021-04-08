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Fauci Knew About Hydroxychloroquine In 2005, Nobody Needed To Die - Arrest Him Now!
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192 views • April 08, 2021
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Sources used in video:
The Ass Mask - https://twitter.com/directorblue/status/1379437322484260868
Fauci knew about HCQ and lied - https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/05/cnn-nbc-msnbc-may-not-know-but-fauci-knew-about-hcq-in-2005-nobody-needed-to-die/
Fauci knew - https://spectator.org/the-20-solution-to-coronavirus-anecdotal-evidence-is-a-life-saver/
Fauci should hang - https://www.villagevoice.com/2020/05/28/an-open-letter-to-dr-anthony-fauci/
We have to take advice from somebody - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1379555340413440001
CDC is incompetent - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/cdc-backtracks-now-says-1-10000-chance-getting-china-coronavirus-covid-19-surfaces/
If you're a cop, listen up - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV7gq8RKLiI 1:15-2:24
Winning, WH says no vaccine passports - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/white-house-americans-not-required-to-carry-vaccine-passports_3764360.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-07&mktids=8b4b18521d07eb6d1552a9aa59c9d862&est=Zf6M6QQGYbbNig%2BUtq10QM7iRD44TVILeDGha2XTKRRH9C0KF7BPkCDDMQD3dsw%3D
WHO says no passports, yet - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/who-rejects-vaccine-passports-at-this-stage_3764309.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-07&mktids=8b4b18521d07eb6d1552a9aa59c9d862&est=ZPNeY6XBSJwpZyPPSncxu3yOooWTTSAp818PfDnJ2X7lw%2BF0mpoWmx8ule2PfTE%3D
Katie Hopkins how they will push vaxx passports - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/katie-hopkins-tells-us-how-vaccine-passports-will-go-down/
Detroit sends city workers to push vaxx - https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio/news/local/detroit-will-send-workers-door-to-door-to-urge-vaccinations
Keep the boycott going - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/04/05/keep-up-the-delta-airlines-boycott-delta-cancels-over-100-flights-on-sunday-but-cites-staff-shortages/
Make these companies pay - https://greatamericanpolitics.com/2021/04/the-list-of-mlb-sponsors-time-to-make-these-major-league-baseball-sponsors-hurt/
Amazon red flag - https://fee.org/articles/jeff-bezos-just-endorsed-corporate-tax-hikes-here-s-why-amazon-s-support-should-be-a-giant-red-flag/
Men want into womens prison - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/men-are-coming-255-california-prison-inmates-have-requested-transfer-to-womens-prisons-since-january_3764385.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-07&mktids=8b4b18521d07eb6d1552a9aa59c9d862&est=x3JOTaeYE82j%2BFmfaImHgP0tHeDnDWkqlRNHI%2FzlEmTW0TOZxIXhpP2qSfTsxBs%3D
TSA, another failed govt agency - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79630/tsa-has-never-stopped-a-terrorist-but-theyve-been-legally-robbing-travelers-for.html
Prayer to hate white people - https://notthebee.com/article/this-devotional-has-a-prayer-that-literally-says-dear-god-please-help-me-to-hate-white-people
China wants super soldiers - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79638/chinas-secret-human-animal-hybrid.html
George Orwell final warning - https://twitter.com/MelanieMusey/status/1379793301616869376
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1379259484392972291
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
The Ass Mask - https://twitter.com/directorblue/status/1379437322484260868
Fauci knew about HCQ and lied - https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/05/cnn-nbc-msnbc-may-not-know-but-fauci-knew-about-hcq-in-2005-nobody-needed-to-die/
Fauci knew - https://spectator.org/the-20-solution-to-coronavirus-anecdotal-evidence-is-a-life-saver/
Fauci should hang - https://www.villagevoice.com/2020/05/28/an-open-letter-to-dr-anthony-fauci/
We have to take advice from somebody - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1379555340413440001
CDC is incompetent - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/cdc-backtracks-now-says-1-10000-chance-getting-china-coronavirus-covid-19-surfaces/
If you're a cop, listen up - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV7gq8RKLiI 1:15-2:24
Winning, WH says no vaccine passports - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/white-house-americans-not-required-to-carry-vaccine-passports_3764360.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-07&mktids=8b4b18521d07eb6d1552a9aa59c9d862&est=Zf6M6QQGYbbNig%2BUtq10QM7iRD44TVILeDGha2XTKRRH9C0KF7BPkCDDMQD3dsw%3D
WHO says no passports, yet - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/who-rejects-vaccine-passports-at-this-stage_3764309.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-07&mktids=8b4b18521d07eb6d1552a9aa59c9d862&est=ZPNeY6XBSJwpZyPPSncxu3yOooWTTSAp818PfDnJ2X7lw%2BF0mpoWmx8ule2PfTE%3D
Katie Hopkins how they will push vaxx passports - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/katie-hopkins-tells-us-how-vaccine-passports-will-go-down/
Detroit sends city workers to push vaxx - https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio/news/local/detroit-will-send-workers-door-to-door-to-urge-vaccinations
Keep the boycott going - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/04/05/keep-up-the-delta-airlines-boycott-delta-cancels-over-100-flights-on-sunday-but-cites-staff-shortages/
Make these companies pay - https://greatamericanpolitics.com/2021/04/the-list-of-mlb-sponsors-time-to-make-these-major-league-baseball-sponsors-hurt/
Amazon red flag - https://fee.org/articles/jeff-bezos-just-endorsed-corporate-tax-hikes-here-s-why-amazon-s-support-should-be-a-giant-red-flag/
Men want into womens prison - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/men-are-coming-255-california-prison-inmates-have-requested-transfer-to-womens-prisons-since-january_3764385.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-07&mktids=8b4b18521d07eb6d1552a9aa59c9d862&est=x3JOTaeYE82j%2BFmfaImHgP0tHeDnDWkqlRNHI%2FzlEmTW0TOZxIXhpP2qSfTsxBs%3D
TSA, another failed govt agency - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79630/tsa-has-never-stopped-a-terrorist-but-theyve-been-legally-robbing-travelers-for.html
Prayer to hate white people - https://notthebee.com/article/this-devotional-has-a-prayer-that-literally-says-dear-god-please-help-me-to-hate-white-people
China wants super soldiers - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79638/chinas-secret-human-animal-hybrid.html
George Orwell final warning - https://twitter.com/MelanieMusey/status/1379793301616869376
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1379259484392972291
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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