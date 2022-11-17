Victory, Suffering, and Surrender: War within Catholic Church Escalates

The time for the faithful being quietly disappointed is over. Bishops are betraying their flocks, and now is the moment for the Listening Church to speak out and hold its leaders accountable. Join John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, Fr. James Altman as they expose Bishop Vann Johnston Jr., after he ruthlessly BANNED a faithful Catholic from all churches and buildings in the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph for "refusing to mask." Also, pro-LGBT Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington D.C. CANCELED the annual pro-life Mass and Youth Rally at the capitol. Finally, the culture of life scores a victory with the election of Bishop Broglio as the new President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

Take action by listening to this brand new episode of Faith & Reason by making your voice heard, calling Bishop V. Johnston's Diocesan Office at: (816) 756-1850

To send a written note to Bishop Vann Johnston for his formal rebuke of Jane Bernardel, mail your correspondence to:

Most Reverend James V. Johnston Jr.

Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph

20 West 9th Street

Kansas City, MO 64105

This and so much more on tonight's Faith & Reason!

