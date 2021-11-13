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DIGITAL ID - IF THEY CAN MONITOR THEY CAN CONTROL
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134 views • November 13, 2021
The Universal Digital ID has moved into development overdrive. As the world population has shown itself to be compliant to the masks, lockdowns, social distancing, taking an experimental gene therapy injection, and willingly giving it to their children it is time for DIGITAL IDs.
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🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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