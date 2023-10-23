Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Refugee doctor from China: COVID narrative is copy of Chinese communist take-over | Gail McCrae
channel image
The Prisoner
8816 Subscribers
Shop now
650 views
Published Monday

Registered nurse Gail McCrae has been in contact with a doctor who has first person experience with the power grab in China. She says that the COVID narrative is a copy of the power grab of the Chinese Communist Party.

A false narrative was created where citizens were required to give up their rights and the government needed to take care of them. Next, her entire culture dissolved through the take-over of communism.

People who have not seen these things before might not recognize them. We would be wise to listen very carefully to people who have intimate knowledge. Also, we should act before it’s too late. It’s much easier to fight to protect your existing rights than to fight to get them back after you have lost them.

SOURCE

Segment from:
https://rumble.com/v36uula

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
communismcovid agendacovid commiesgail mccrae

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket