The Astounding Parallels of 9/11 - Covid - Richard Gage on Informed Choice WA

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The Deep Dive into the Deep State Playbook: 9/11 Scam and Covid Plandemic
If you don’t understand that you were not only scammed on 9/11 but also during the last COVID years, with a planned crisis, then here’s your proof — on a silver platter. Lisa Templeton, fearless health freedom truth teller, interviews Richard Gage on the Informed Choice platform and Children's Health Defense CHD.TV
If you’ve been wondering why I veered into this forbidden subject, or are skeptical of the Covid Truth Movements findings, or are unwilling to look at the material because you have remained convinced of the official narrative, then I encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone and expose yourself to some of the startling new facts in this interview.
What are the 9/11 & Covid Parallels?
We all owe a huge debt to Kevin Ryan for his initial research on these parallels!
Implementation of Draconian policies and surveillance
Foreknowledge: insider trading
Foreknowledge: predictive programming
Foreknowledge: drills
Abuse of science
Creating a climate of fear
A solution that is far worse than the original problem
False accounts by officials
Extreme Control of the Narrative
No real investigation
An elusive powerful enemy
Control of information and a shifting narrative by top agencies and NGOs
Media censorship of & attacks on critical questioning
Learn more: RichardGage911.org