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The Astounding Parallels of 9/11 - Covid - Richard Gage on Informed Choice WA
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The Deep Dive into the Deep State Playbook: 9/11 Scam and Covid Plandemic



If you don’t understand that you were not only scammed on 9/11 but also during the last COVID years, with a planned crisis, then here’s your proof — on a silver platter. Lisa Templeton, fearless health freedom truth teller, interviews Richard Gage on the Informed Choice platform and Children's Health Defense CHD.TV



If you’ve been wondering why I veered into this forbidden subject, or are skeptical of the Covid Truth Movements findings, or are unwilling to look at the material because you have remained convinced of the official narrative, then I encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone and expose yourself to some of the startling new facts in this interview.


What are the 9/11 & Covid Parallels?


We all owe a huge debt to Kevin Ryan for his initial research on these parallels!


Implementation of Draconian policies and surveillance

Foreknowledge: insider trading

Foreknowledge: predictive programming

Foreknowledge: drills

Abuse of science

Creating a climate of fear

A solution that is far worse than the original problem

False accounts by officials

Extreme Control of the Narrative

No real investigation

An elusive powerful enemy

Control of information and a shifting narrative by top agencies and NGOs

Media censorship of & attacks on critical questioning


Learn more: RichardGage911.org

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