AMPUTATION AVOIDED! JK’S MAGGOT-INFESTED toe ulcer after 54 days of using the JUVENT: MVI_8676,8,8635-6merged
EK the Urban Yeti
245 Subscribers
114 views
Published a day ago

Friday 23rd February, 2024. Recently self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital, back at The Homestead, Balingup, and our healing efforts have begun in earnest. THE JUVENT HAS ARRIVED, AND JK HAS BEGUN USING IT FROM JAN. 1ST. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE; DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

Keywords
healthdiabetesmedicineneuropathyulcersoedemalymphedemajuventlipodemarevitivemicro-vibration platform

