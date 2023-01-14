#Adrian #chron’s #BackToHealth





Join me as we hear for the first time Paul’s journey with Chron’s disease, a journey that nearly killed him. Yet now he finds himself in rude health despite this being a so-called incurable genetic disease. How can that be? He makes many important points in this episode and reminds us that there are no saviours. You can take advice and insights and information from others, but your health is your responsibility and yours alone.





To reach Paul visit this web page and you will find his email address:

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2023/01/13/ep-282-paul-cartwrights-journey-with-chrons-disease/





