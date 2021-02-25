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Does God Cause Everything to Happen?
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30 views • February 25, 2021
Tom: In this program, we’ve been going through Dave Hunt’s book Countdown to the Second Coming, and currently we’re concluding chapter 3. But we took a little side trip last week, which we hope our listeners found helpful. And if you missed the program, I went through a chronological list of key biblical events from Genesis to Revelation, and Dave added a brief commentary on each incident, and we got as far as the first coming of Jesus.
Now, Dave, I think one of the values of this exercise is that it demonstrates that God has a plan for humanity—past, present, and future—and what’s taken place in history has not been random. What do you think? What are your thoughts?
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Now, Dave, I think one of the values of this exercise is that it demonstrates that God has a plan for humanity—past, present, and future—and what’s taken place in history has not been random. What do you think? What are your thoughts?
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
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