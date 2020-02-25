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Harvey Weinstein Sentenced For Rape; Anti-Trump #MeToo Movement Silent - War Room Full Show
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17 views • February 25, 2020
Owen Shroyer breaks down the implications of Harvey Weinstein's conviction and what the possible prison sentences mean for the #MeToo movement. Then, Tom Pappert takes over to discuss the current state of the Democrat Party, the international LGBT takeover of kindergarten classrooms, and is joined by Peter D'Abrosca to hear how diversity might have killed a college student. Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
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