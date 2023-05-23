Create New Account
Understanding What is Taking So Long with Trump, GITMO, the Financial System, and New Elections for ALL Offices
Published Yesterday |

Dr. Young is very good at explaining what to expect in the next few weeks with America. He explains why the deep state removal is taking so long, the sequence of events that will lead up to the change of our financial system from a fiat currency to a gold-backed one, and how it will work. Within 120 days of the new money system, there will be required elections of all offices.

Original link https://www.bitchute.com/video/8M1LrwP1ujLZ/

Keywords
trumpsovereigngold-backed currencynew-electionsdr-scott-youngno-irs

