Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - 2016 Trends in Medicine - Whats in it for You? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.24.16)

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Nothing good. Dr Daniels shares the new trends in Medicine, their impact on your health, pocket book and how to fix it. Naturally of Course. Tune in. Think Happens
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